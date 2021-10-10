Haunted Mansions of Albion: Calling a cast of ghouls

For many of the actors, the opportunity is more than just a month-long gig, it’s a chance to slip into their favorite gruesome characters and act in ways that are not acceptable in polite society.

Many of them return year after year.

Some of this year’s actors have worked on the campus for seven years, Troy Mortensen said.

The attraction opened during the Halloween season in 2008.

“They’ve grown up here and they just get better and better each year,” he said.

When auditioning people, he said, they look for actors who get a thrill themselves out of scaring people, because they know those employees will give the guests the best experience, he said.

They also need to show up, he said.

Heather Mortensen said the actors receive bonuses at the end of the season based on their costumes, acting performances and attendance.

They will lose about one-third of the actors they start with during the run, Troy Mortensen said, and they will have to replace them with other actors.