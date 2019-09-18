HAILEY — The public library invites the curious to register for a four-part book discussion series called Pushing the Limits.
The Hailey Public Library is one of 100 rural libraries nationwide to receive a grant from the National Science Foundation to host the adult discussion series in their communities.
The program is built around the overarching idea that the story of humankind is about people pushing their own limits every day and that science in all its forms plays an important role. Intentional efforts have been taken to integrate science into part of the human story rather than make it the sole focus.
Discussion dates and themes include:
- Sept. 25 — 5:15 to 6:45 p.m., “Transformation: Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver
- Oct. 23 — “Tradition: The Marrow Hunters” by Cherie Dimaline
- Jan. 15 — “Motion. Endurance. Shackleton’s Incredible Voyage” by Alfred Lansing
- Feb. 19 — “Heritage: The Deer Camp” by Dean Kuipers
The series will take place at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St. Each evening will be co-hosted by a librarian and a science partner.
Participants should contact the library in advance to register for the series and pick up their book. Call program specialist Kristin Fletcher at 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
“Each evening will be something of a community get-together/science café hybrid,” Fletcher said in a statement. “We’re offering a terrific variety of excellent fiction and nonfiction books including historic, dystopian and memoir plus videos and conversation — a little something for every interest.”
