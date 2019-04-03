HAILEY — Starting spring off on the right note, the Fiddlers of Idaho State Championships will be held next weekend at the Community Campus Performing Arts Theater, 1050 Fox Acres Road, Hailey.
Whether you’re a fiddler and plan to compete, just love fiddling or have never really listened, these events will give you a weekend to remember.
The entertainment concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. April 12, featuring several youth twin-fiddling duets, performances by contest judges Tim Hodgson of the Bar J Wranglers, Kelly and Taylor Buckley and noted Western entertainer Ernie Sites — dubbed “the yodeling cowboy.” Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.
Sites, who hails from southern Idaho, has had a long career as both a cowboy and musician/singer. He was inducted into the Idaho Rodeo Hall of Fame in 2018. Along the trail, Sites has performed with such luminaries as Riders in the Sky, Roy Rogers & Dale Evans, Gene Autry and the Sons of the Pioneers.
Tickets are $15 for adults ages 18 to 59, $12 for seniors ages 60 and older, $10 for veterans, $10 for youth ages 7 to 17, with children six and younger free. The family package is $55.
The state’s novice, intermediate and certified fiddlers, ages 5 to 95, will compete throughout the weekend. Adult divisions will compete from 3 to 6:30 p.m. April 12, youth divisions will compete from 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. April 13, and the open championships will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 13.
There is no admission charge to watch the competitions. For more information and concert tickets, go to fiddlersofidaho.org.
