HAILEY — The new Hailey Home, Garden & Outdoor Show will team up with Hailey’s annual Arborfest celebration and the National Alliance on Mental Illness/Wood River Valley event — Biking for Mental Wellness StigmaFree Ride — for a weekend of fun events May 18-19 to celebrate spring.
The new Hailey Home, Garden & Outdoor Show, presented by Hailey Ice, will take place May 18 and 19 at the Campion Ice House in Hailey’s Werthheimer Park. Check out the many vendors providing unique home and garden wares, services and advice, along with multiple area outfitters offering the latest gear and regional recreation options for the summer season. Admission is free, and food and drink will be available. To register as a vendor, email stefany@valleychamber.org.
The annual Hailey Arborfest will take place at 10 a.m. May 18 at Roberta McKercher Park, between Third and Fourth avenues. The festivities will include a bouncy forest, seedling handouts, information, food, drinks, vendors and a Family Fun Run. Registration for the run will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the proclamation reading at 11 a.m., with the Family Fun Run following at 11:30 a.m. There will also be live music throughout the morning.
NAMI/Wood River Valley’s Biking for Mental Wellness, a StigmaFree Ride will be a leisurely, family-friendly event with check-in from 9 to 11 a.m. May 18. Its purpose is to support Mental Health Awareness Month. The ride will take place along the Wood River Trail Bike Path beginning at either the Community Campus in Hailey or the YMCA in Ketchum. Suggested stops are the Sawtooth Botanical Gardens, the Hailey ArborFest and the Hailey Home, Garden & Outdoor Show. Costumes are encouraged, and prizes will be awarded for the largest group participating and the most creative and the best-themed teams. Businesses and organizations are welcome to join to encourage mental health policies in the workplace. A suggested donation of $100 for a team of six and $25 for individual riders will go to support NAMI’s five free support groups in the community. All are welcome, and no one will be turned away.
For more information, go to haileyidaho.com.
