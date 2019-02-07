HAILEY — The Blaine County School District announced Wednesday the resignation of Hailey Elementary Principal Thad Biggers, who has served in education for 14 years — the past four as principal of the school.
“We are grateful to Principal Biggers for his leadership at a time when the student body at Hailey Elementary was undergoing change,” Superintendent GwenCarol Holmes said in a statement. “Principal Biggers and his staff created a warm and inviting environment for all students. The significant reduction in discipline issues and the increase in academic achievement is testament to his leadership. He led the charge in establishing high expectations for all students, and students responded in turn.
“We appreciate having ample notice to begin the search for a new principal to lead Hailey Elementary. The process to find a new principal will begin with input from school staff and parents.”
Holmes will meet with staff and parents to identify the desired characteristics of a future principal, the district said. An interview committee will include staff and parents from the school. Final selection will be made by Holmes after the last candidate meets with staff and parents.
The district anticipates hiring a new principal by the end of the school year; Biggers will remain until then.
