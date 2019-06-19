HAILEY — The Hailey Days of the Old West celebration will offer perhaps the most quintessential small-town Fourth of July event in the West. In fact, the Los Angeles Times designated Hailey as one of the best places in the U.S. to find “maximum fun for your Fourth of July.”
The celebration, July 2 to 6, will offer an exciting rodeo; a fun and unique parade on Main Street with colorful entries, plenty of horses and Road Apple Roulette; an antique market; a pancake breakfast; live music and theater; an exciting fireworks display; and the popular, family-friendly Wood River Land Trust RiverFest. There will be plenty to experience for all ages throughout the Wood River Valley during the holiday.
The five-day event will include the following:
- Hailey Days of the Old West Rodeo — The Sawtooth Rangers have held a professional rodeo, featuring some of the best riders and stock in the country, over the Fourth of July every year since 1947. To buy tickets, visit the Hailey Welcome Center and all three Atkinson’s Market locations in Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue.
- Pancake Breakfast — Enjoy pancakes, eggs, bacon, sausage and more at the Hailey Grange Hall, 609 S. Third Ave. from 7:30 to 10 a.m. July 4.
- 5k Fun Run/Tutus and Tennis Shoes — This event supports the Sun Valley Ballet Foundation. The first 100 registrants will receive a free race tutu, post-race hot dog and age-appropriate beverage. The start time will be 9 a.m. July 4. To register, go to sunvalleyballet.com.
- Hailey Days of the Old
- West Parade — Over 80 enthusiastic parade entrants will march down Hailey’s Main Street to delight the crowd from noon to 1:30 p.m. July 4. To register in advance, go to valleychamber.org.
- Hailey Rotary Road Apple Roulette — The most unusual fundraiser is held each year during the parade. Via GPS satellite, the parade route will be sectioned into 10,000 squares that will each be assigned a number. If, during the parade, a horse happens to drop a road apple on a ticketed square, the winner’s name will go into a drum for the prize drawing at the end of the parade. If someone purchases multiple squares, their name is entered for each square a road apple happens to hit. Proceeds will go to a variety of special causes, events and charities.
- Wood River Land Trust RiverFest: After the parade, continue your Independence Day celebration with a stroll to the Wood River Land Trust’s popular Draper Wood River Preserve and Lions Park for some sun and family fun. The event from 1 to 5 p.m. July 4 will offer great local food and craft vendors, free Toni’s Ice Cream while supplies last and children’s activities. Local favorites Up A Creek and Swagger will headline this year’s music line-up.
- 4th of July Fireworks Extravaganza — The city and chamber will present a spectacular show starting at dusk, 9 to 9:30 p.m., July 4. KECH 95.3 will broadcast a soundtrack for the fireworks.
- Art & Antique Fair — Nothing is more fun than treasure hunting at a well-curated antique show at Roberta McKercher Park. It will have of th
- e best antique vendors and wares in the region along with a beer garden and food v
- endors. Find that special something from 9 to 6 p.m. July 4 and 5 and from 9 to 5 p.m. July 6 between S. Third and Fourth avenues, Hailey.
- Music and more: The Mint will offer a special post-parade Patio Party from 1 to 4:30 p.m. July 4 at 116 S. Main St., with live music by Powersteering. Jersey Girl Restaurant, 14 E. Croy St., will also hold its annual post-parade party immediately after the parade. Mahoney’s Bar & Grill in Bellevue will feature a free, family-friendly live concert at 6:30 p.m. at 104 Main St. with Like a Rocket. The kick-up-your-heel’s fun will continue at 8:30 p.m. July 5 when the Mint will hold an Ida-Hoedown with the Weary Boys. There will be line dancing, country swing and coyote ugly dancers. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.
- Live Theatre — The award-winning Company of Fools will present Crimes of the Heart at the Liberty Theater, 110 N. Main St., Hailey. Holidayers can catch one of the 7:30 p.m. evening shows on July 2,3,5 or 6. The production will run June 26 to July 15. To buy tickets, go to su
- nvalleycenter.org.
For a complete event schedule and information, call 208-788-3484 or go to valleychamber.org.
