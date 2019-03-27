HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced a two-day workshop designed especially for teens who would like to learn the basics of watercolor. Taught by Sun Valley native and current Boise resident Jennie Kilcup, the Imagining New Landscapes watercolor workshop will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 13 and 14 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.
Participants will create several finished landscape paintings, learning the basic elements needed to master several watercolor techniques. They will walk away with a complete watercolor kit to continue practicing the painting techniques learned in class.
Instructor Jennie Kilcup began using watercolors at age eight in beginners’ art classes and expanded her knowledge with self-taught techniques. Her medium of choice is watercolor on paper, enhanced with pen-and-ink etchings. Kilcup’s subject matter consists primarily of Northwest wildlife and landscape scenery. Her palette is highly colorful, bold and vibrant. When she is not painting, Kilcup enjoys Idaho’s beautiful outdoors and playing golf.
The cost is $10, and advance registration is required. To reserve a space in the workshop — limited to 10 participants — call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
