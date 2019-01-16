Try 1 month for 99¢
Shawn Willsey

College of Southern Idaho geology professor Shawn Willsey leads a Road Scholar trip focusing on the geology of the Snake River Plain.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF SHAWN WILLSEY

HAGERMAN — The Hagerman Historical Society will host College of Southern Idaho geology professor Shawn Willsey lecturing on the major geologic events that shaped the Hagerman Valley.

The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Hagerman Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St.

Willsey will speak on varying topics, from underlying ancient volcanoes and eruptions to the creation of lakes from lava flows and the effects of the Bonneville flood.

Willsey earned a bachelor’s of science in geology at Weber State University, then pursued a master’s degree at Northern Arizona University. He came to teach at CSI in 2004 and became a licensed professional geologist in the Idaho in April 2007.

Willsey is married and has a daughter and two sons. In his spare time, he likes to explore the geology of the western U.S. and abroad. He is the author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho” and will have his books available for sale.

For more information, call Darlene at 208-850-9996.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments