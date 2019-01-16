HAGERMAN — The Hagerman Historical Society will host College of Southern Idaho geology professor Shawn Willsey lecturing on the major geologic events that shaped the Hagerman Valley.
The presentation will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 22 at the Hagerman Senior Center, 140 E. Lake St.
Willsey will speak on varying topics, from underlying ancient volcanoes and eruptions to the creation of lakes from lava flows and the effects of the Bonneville flood.
Willsey earned a bachelor’s of science in geology at Weber State University, then pursued a master’s degree at Northern Arizona University. He came to teach at CSI in 2004 and became a licensed professional geologist in the Idaho in April 2007.
Willsey is married and has a daughter and two sons. In his spare time, he likes to explore the geology of the western U.S. and abroad. He is the author of “Geology Underfoot in Southern Idaho” and will have his books available for sale.
For more information, call Darlene at 208-850-9996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.