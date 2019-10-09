HAGERMAN — The third annual Fossil Day Parade will start at 11 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Hagerman Inn, 661 Frogs Landing. It will proceed along Main Street and end at the Hagerman City Park.
Festivities in the park will run from about 1 to 5 p.m. There will be live entertainment, more than 40 vendors and eight food vendors.
For more information, call the Hagerman Valley Foundation at 208-536-3068 or email hagermanvalleyfestivals@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/events/669605343514266.
