HAGERMAN — The Hagerman Bird Festival will be May 17 to 19.
The 24 field/boat trips include:
- Behind the gate field trips
- Sunrise birding and birding-by-ear field trips
- Catamaran river boat and white-water rafting trips
- Mountain bluebird trails field trip
- South Hills Cassia crossbill field trip
- Owl prowls
- Sparrow identification class
At the festival marketplace, there will be shopping May 17 and 18. Vendor spaces are available. Register at hagermanbirdfestival.org for the limited spaces.
Entertainment includes:
- Friday to Saturday — Kids make a birdhouse chime table
- Friday evening — meet and greet and keynote speakers
- Saturday noon — student music entertainment
- Saturday afternoon — birds of prey presentation
- Saturday evening — banquet and keynote speaker
For more information, call 208-536-0094 or go to the website.
