HAGERMAN — The Hagerman Bird Festival will be May 17 to 19.

The 24 field/boat trips include:

  • Behind the gate field trips
  • Sunrise birding and birding-by-ear field trips
  • Catamaran river boat and white-water rafting trips
  • Mountain bluebird trails field trip
  • South Hills Cassia crossbill field trip
  • Owl prowls
  • Sparrow identification class

At the festival marketplace, there will be shopping May 17 and 18. Vendor spaces are available. Register at hagermanbirdfestival.org for the limited spaces.

Entertainment includes:

  • Friday to Saturday — Kids make a birdhouse chime table
  • Friday evening — meet and greet and keynote speakers
  • Saturday noon — student music entertainment
  • Saturday afternoon — birds of prey presentation
  • Saturday evening — banquet and keynote speaker

For more information, call 208-536-0094 or go to the website.

