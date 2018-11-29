Chriss Gee spins Winnie Christensen as they rehearse their Salsa dance Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls at Ground Control dance studio in Twin Falls.
Jessica Kern goes through the steps of a Foxtrot with Michael Gemar, of the Twin Falls School District, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls at Ground Control dance studio in Twin Falls.
Jessica Kern goes through the steps of a Foxtrot with Michael Gemar, of the Twin Falls School District, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018, during rehearsals for Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls at Ground Control dance studio in Twin Falls.
TWIN FALLS — Voices Against Violence doesn’t deal in fun. But this week, the nonprofit that helps survivors of domestic violence will have people dancing.
And not just dancing. It’s the first-ever “Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls.”
“Sometimes our cause isn’t fun to talk about,” said Jenny Reese, the community development coordinator with Voices Against Violence. “This is a nice way to engage with the community.”
“Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls” will work just like the hit TV show — professional dancers train amateurs in a piece of choreography to win over judges and audience members. Expect classic ballroom dancing accompanied by flashy costumes and catchy music.
All of the proceeds go to Voices Against Violence, which provides shelter and support to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Twin Falls, Jerome, Gooding, Minidoka, Cassia and Lincoln counties.
Reese said 20 percent of the funds for organization’s annual operating budget is raised from events. Reese reached out to a variety of notable faces in the community to participate.
The contestants include Twin Falls Chief of Police Craig Kingsbury, KMVT News Anchor Brittany Cooper, Canyon Ridge High School Vice Principal Mike Gemar, YMCA PiYo Instructor Shawnee Kyle, Miss Africa Idaho Director Winnie Christensen and Twin Falls High School Vice Principal Ryan Nesmith.
Each has one week to train with a dancer from the Utah Ballroom Dance Company. They will learn dances ranging from salsa, swing, foxtrot and country two-step, said Jesse Maher, a founding member of the dance company. The dancers are trained to make sure that the routines they choreograph are exciting and accessible for the amateurs.
“Most of the performers are nervous, they are trusting of the dancers to make this as easy as possible,” Maher said. “We are working with the best and brightest of the towns that we visit. We share a real bond with them during this week of training.”
The stars need more than good dance skills to win. Dancer’s final scores are made up of three factors: the score for their routine, how much they raised with their fundraising goal and votes purchased by the audience.
“Everyone should come ready to donate,” Christensen said. “All of us are putting ourselves out there. We’re doing this to help this organization.”
Christensen said that Voices Against Violence is an organization near to her heart and has helped people in her own life. Some friends teared up when they heard that she was part of this event. Like many of the contestants, she has the bare minimum dancing skills, but that isn’t stopping her from being part of the fundraiser.
“I’m trying to do things outside of the box,” Christensen said. “My motto lately has been ‘Put me in coach.’”
“Dancing with the Stars of Twin Falls” is at 8 p.m. Friday at the Orpheum Theatre.
There will also be routines performed by the professionals at Utah Ballroom Dance Company and students of Twin Falls Ground Control, Maher said.
Vacation photographs often capture perfect moments in favorite places. Send us your best ones by July 16 for a chance to win up to $1,000 in our Destinations Photo Contest. The top photographs submitted will also be featured in a national publication reaching more than 1 million households.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.