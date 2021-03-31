Greatest Easter egg hunt ever? Group plans joyful celebration for all

TWIN FALLS — What do a pirate, a rubber chicken and Batman have to do with Easter?
For BigDawg and Friends LLC, it’s everything.
The group is hosting an event they’ve billed the “Magic Valley’s Greatest Easter Egg Hunt Ever.”
It will be an event like no other, open to all abilities and all ages (even adults). And it’s all about giving joy to the community this Easter season.
With 30,000 eggs already filled, BigDawg and Friends will host an Easter egg hunt on Saturday at the Magic Valley Speedway from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Along with traditional candy and tiny trinkets, attendees may discover tickets associated with 300 larger prizes as well as tokens for prizes at small businesses around the Magic Valley.
This all-inclusive event will have a section for kids who may struggle with varying mental or physical abilities, with extra helpers to ensure they get eggs and some with toys especially prized by those with sensory issues.
Still a kid at heart? Adults are also invited to join in on the fun and can take their turn to scour the field during the adult section of the event. Along with candy and toys, some eggs include prizes to local small businesses, such as carpet cleaning or business card printing.
It is very important for the BigDawg organization to have local businesses participate, especially due to the economic challenges faced during the pandemic.
“People are eager to jump on board,” said Jak Smith, BigDawg’s pirate character. “Local small businesses want to see things out there for the kids just as much as we do.”
The 33 sponsors are active participants, giving away prizes to followers of the BigDawg Facebook contests as well as the hunt’s attendees.
All business owners are “sick and tired of the Corona crap” said Sam “BigDawg” Marsh, a founder of the group. The pandemic was especially hard on local small businesses. “We’re trying to get small businesses in town hooked up with us …. They’re fighting to come back right now. If we can direct business to them instead of the box stores, it’s better for our whole community because we need the mom and pop shops.”
BigDawg and Jak have an active friendly rivalry with a following on Facebook. Jak the “dirty pirate” steals Marsh’s chicken and takes photos at local businesses. Then followers guess where he is, and the first 15 comments get a prize from the business.
But that’s the least of the shenanigans. The two jokesters have drawn on the other’s car windows and set off confetti bombs in each other’s vehicles.
“(It’s) something to keep us entertained and amused with ourselves,” Marsh said. “But everybody in the community seems to be enjoying watching it happen to the point that we have Team BigDawg, Team Pirate and Team Bad Guy T-shirts that are selling (on Facebook). They’re selling beautifully.”
Attendees who wear a team T-shirt may win a special team egg.
While the field is being reset between age groups, attendees can enjoy Kool Stuff Emporium’s radio-controlled cars as well as the “batmobile” racing around the track. The cars will also perform a jump above traditional cars “just to see what they can break,” Mash joked.
The community can follow BigDawg and Friends’ crazy antics on Facebook.
The event, of course, “is going to be huge,” Marsh said.
Lighthouse Egg Scramble
The next day, the community can enjoy an egg scramble. Brightly colored Easter eggs will cover the Lion’s Field at Lighthouse Church on Sunday and will begin shortly after the church’s second service around 12:15 or 12:30 p.m. Falls Brand hot dogs will also be served.
“We thought it would be a really good year to start (the egg scramble) again,” said Jenny Swafford, children’s ministry director at Lighthouse Church. “People just need to get out and have fun. It’s been a really hard year for everyone, and we thought it would be a blessing for the community.”
The scramble will have three sections: birth to three years old, four years old to first grade and second to fifth grade.
Everyone is welcome, Pastor Ron Heath said. Through the event he wants families to realize that they are important and that they are really important to their church.
The community may wish to add worship services at 9 or 11 a.m. to their day, but it’s not required to attend the scramble.
On Easter, Heath wants to offer hope to people. “There’s been so much confusion and a breakdown of trust in our society and the hope that we’re talking about is based on truth and has order and structure to it …. It’s rock-solid truth that we can stand on.”
EASTER EVENTS
Friday, April 2
College of Southern Idaho Fitness Trail Egg Hunt
When 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Info: Eggs will be hidden along the CSI Fitness Trail throughout the day on April 2. Find an egg with a secret message and win a spring prize basket. Enjoy the fitness trail and find a few eggs
Saturday, April 3
Egg hunt for everyone
When: 2-3 p.m.
Where: Magic Valley Speedway
Contact: BigDawg and Friends LLC on Facebook
Egg hunt for families with children who have special needs
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Twin Falls County Fair Grounds
Contact Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office at 208-736-4073
Egg hunt for all children
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Kimberly City Park
Egg hunt for children 10 and younger
When: 10 a.m.
Where: City Water Tower Park, Richfield
Contact: City of Richfield
Egg hunt for children 12 and younger
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Forsyth Park, Jerome
Contact: Jerome Recreation District at 208-324-3389.
Egg hunt for all children
When: 10 a.m.
Where: Town Park, Jackpot, Nevada
Contact: Jackpot Fire Department
Family breakfast and egg hunt
When: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Cost: Kids free, adults $9
Where: Snake River Elks Lodge, Jerome
Contact: Snake River Elks Lodge
Egg hunt for children
When: 11 a.m.
Where: Boys & Girls Club (Buhl) 523 Sawtooth Ave
Contact: Boys & Girls Club in Buhl
Sunday, April 4
Egg hunt for families and children 5th grade and younger
When: around 12:15-12:30 (after 11 a.m. service)
Where: Lighthouse Church’s Lions field
Contact: Jenny Swafford, Lighthouse Church