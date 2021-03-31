Greatest Easter egg hunt ever? Group plans joyful celebration for all

“People are eager to jump on board,” said Jak Smith, BigDawg’s pirate character. “Local small businesses want to see things out there for the kids just as much as we do.”

The 33 sponsors are active participants, giving away prizes to followers of the BigDawg Facebook contests as well as the hunt’s attendees.

All business owners are “sick and tired of the Corona crap” said Sam “BigDawg” Marsh, a founder of the group. The pandemic was especially hard on local small businesses. “We’re trying to get small businesses in town hooked up with us …. They’re fighting to come back right now. If we can direct business to them instead of the box stores, it’s better for our whole community because we need the mom and pop shops.”

BigDawg and Jak have an active friendly rivalry with a following on Facebook. Jak the “dirty pirate” steals Marsh’s chicken and takes photos at local businesses. Then followers guess where he is, and the first 15 comments get a prize from the business.

But that’s the least of the shenanigans. The two jokesters have drawn on the other’s car windows and set off confetti bombs in each other’s vehicles.