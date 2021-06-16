Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest returns with longer run, bigger crowds

FILER — One of Twin Falls’ most talked about events is back.

Gordy’s Hwy 30 Music Fest has brought a number of tourists and talent to southern Idaho year after year, and this year promises to be bigger and better than ever, founder Gordy Schroeder said.

Schroeder was born and raised on a family ranch in Clover, wreaking havoc around the property with his three brothers. His mother instilled in him a fierce love for agriculture and music, and for this reason, Schroeder calls her his biggest inspiration.

“From being young children, my mom always had music playing,” he reminisced. “Even when she could barely afford to, up at the ballpark, we got to see Tanya Tucker and Charley Pride — some bands like that — when we were just little kids. She always made music very important in our lives.”

By the age of 3, performing was second nature to Schroeder, who would take a wooden hanger and play it like it was the finest instrument as he performed to a humble audience made up of his immediate family. As he poured his soul out, sitting on a chair in the corner of his grandparents’ home, he took inspiration from Johnny Cash and Jesse James.