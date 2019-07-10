GOODING — The Gooding County Historical Society will present the third in a series of Summer Speaker Nights at 7 p.m. July 17 at the Gooding County Historical Museum, 273 Euskadi Lane, next to the Basque Center.
Guest speaker Perri Gardner will address early politics in Idaho, exploring the historical place of Gooding County in Idaho’s legislative districts.
Gardner is an assistant professor of political science at the College of Southern Idaho. She received her Bachelor of Arts in political science from Boise State University and her master’s in political science at the University of Nebraska, Omaha.
Gardner’s research and teaching interests include topics in American government, Idaho state government and social science research methods. She is especially interested in engaging young people in civic life, supporting civility, inclusivity and diversity on our college campuses, and the mission of Rotary International — service above self.
