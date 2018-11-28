GOODING — The Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra will present “A World of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Walker Center Auditorium, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding.
This Christmas cantata by Joseph Martin will be directed by Rick Strickland. Guest narrators will be Cindi Canine and Larry Hann, with American Sign Language translation by Elke Betz.
There will be a special appearance by North Valley Academy Strings.
Free-will donations will be appreciated.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.