Try 3 months for $3

GOODING — The Gooding Community Chorale and Orchestra will present “A World of Christmas” at 7 p.m. Dec. 7 and 8 and at 4 p.m. Dec. 9 at the Walker Center Auditorium, 605 11th Ave. E., Gooding.

This Christmas cantata by Joseph Martin will be directed by Rick Strickland. Guest narrators will be Cindi Canine and Larry Hann, with American Sign Language translation by Elke Betz.

There will be a special appearance by North Valley Academy Strings.

Free-will donations will be appreciated.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments