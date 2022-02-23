Gooding Basque Association invites the community to share a meal

GOODING — Walking in the front door of the Gooding Basque Association on dinner night feels like being adopted into a massive family.

With a volume level that would never be allowed inside a classroom, the cultural center is filled with the sound of hearty laughter and a mix of different languages.

And the mouth-watering aromas from the kitchen will stop you in your tracks.

“Basque people are all very friendly, and very talkative and very loud, very loud,” said Julie Gough, Gooding Basque Association secretary. “And food is a big part of their lives.”

On the first Friday of each month, the Gooding Basque Association holds a dinner, open to the public. Basque refers to a southwestern European ethnic group.

Community members spend hours preparing traditional foods such as lamb chops, lamb shanks, ham, Basque rice, soup, and Basque bread. The menu changes each month.

“A lot of people think that they don’t like lamb because they haven’t had it prepared right or butchered right and so a lot of times they think it tastes like wool,” Gough said. “Usually if we get them to taste it they change their minds.”

Deserts include flan, cheesecake, pastries and more.

The dinner is $20 for adults, $18 for seniors over the age of 62, and $10 for kids 12 and under.

Proceeds go toward covering food costs. Lamb for instance is incredibly expensive, Gough said. The money also helps the association pay for the cultural center, which was built in 2002.

But Friday dinners mean more to members than just raising money, it means keeping their culture alive.

Asun Bedialauneta grew up in Basque Country in the 1970s during dictator Franciso Franco’s rule.

“Franco wanted to have the power all over and eliminate us,” Bedialauneta said.

Basque people weren’t allowed to gather in groups of five or more in the streets, she said. It was also frowned upon to speak or sing in Basque.

Friday dinners provide an opportunity to unite with her family and celebrate her language and traditions. Her favorite part of the meal is the lamb, which is typically a rare treat for Basques because of the price.

On Fridays, the cultural center is decorated with Basque flags and Lauburu. Lauburu, which translates to four heads, is a symbol that represents a lot of things, said Jana Jayo Cole, the president of the Gooding Basque Association.

The symbol looks like a cross but with each arm shaped like a comma. It is considered a symbol of prosperity. Some people say it represents the four regions of Basque Country, Jayo Cole said. The Basque County is comprised of seven provinces, four Spanish and three French. Ninety percent of all Basques live in the Spanish provinces of Bizkaia, Gipuzkoa, Araba, and Nafarroa, according to the Basque Museum in Boise.

Basque immigrants arrived in the Magic Valley in the 1800s and often worked as sheepherders.

It is a common misconception that Basques were sheepherders in their home countries.

“Being a sheepherder wasn’t normal for them,” she said.

Most Basque were whalers, fishermen or worked in factories in Europe. When they arrived in the U.S. sheepherding was an easy profession because many of them didn’t speak English.

She encourages everyone in the community to try the Friday dinner at least once.

“This dinner is open to the public, Basque and non-Basque alike,” Jayo Cole said. “We want everyone to come enjoy our center, enjoy our food and enjoy our company.”

