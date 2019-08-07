SUN VALLEY — Olympians and national champions are among the star-studded lineup of performers headlining the 2019 Sun Valley on Ice shows. Many of the best figure skaters in the world, along with the talented Sun Valley cast, are performing in August at the iconic outdoor ice rink. The event takes place most Saturdays through Labor Day weekend.
Buffet and general admission tickets are on sale at the Sun Valley Guest Information Center or at sunvalley.ticketfly.com.
The 2019 Sun Valley on Ice schedule is as follows:
- Aug. 10 — 2019 World Champion and U.S. National Champion Nathan Chen
- Aug. 24 — Four-time U.S. National Champion Jeremy Abbott
- Aug. 31 — 2019 U.S. National Champions Ashley Cain and Timothy LeDuc
To see videos of the skaters, go to sinclairoil.app.box.com/s/x0sfftzyy5wtwptbe0rfdb4tc4k5fodx.
For more information, call 208-622-2135 or email recreation@sunvalley.com or go to sunvalley.com/things-to-do/ice-shows.
