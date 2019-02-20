OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will present “Greater Tuna,” with two actors, 20 characters and a barrel of laughs.
The long-running off-Broadway hit features the actors impersonating an entire population of tuna in a tour de farce about small-town morals and mores. It involves quick-change artistry, changing costumes and changing characterizations.
“Greater Tuna” was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. One year after its premiere, “Greater Tuna” opened off-Broadway and ran for more than a year. It went on to tour major theaters all over America and spots overseas for the next 30-some years, becoming one of the most produced plays in American theater history.
“Greater Tuna” is directed by Dee Pace. The cast consists of Wendell Wells and Denny Davis.
Performances are at 7:30 p.m. March 7, 8, 11, 14, 15, 16, 18, 21, 22 and 23 at Howell’s Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley. A matinee will be at 2 p.m. March 9.
Tickets are $10, and reservations are recommended. Season passes are available for $24. To purchase tickets, call 208-677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
