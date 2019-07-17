{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Fair

Cowgirl completes during the Lincoln County Rodeo held in Shoshone.

 KEVIN BRADSHAW, for the Times-News

SHOSHONE — If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo returns Saturday with a week of fun events for rodeo fans.

All of the rodeo staples are returning: 4-H, FFA Rodeo, IMPRA Ranch Rodeo, United Truck and Tractor Pulls and Antique Tractor Pull. This year will also include mini-bull riding, a first for the Lincoln County Fair, said Fair board secretary Don Van Kleeck.

Miniature Bull Riding is where riders 16 and younger do their best to stay mounted on miniature bulls. The sport is on the rise around the world, said Cavin Woods the president of the International Miniature Bull Association. Bringing the competition to Shoshone is a way to increase the fanbase for the sport, he said.

“This is a way to help riders prepare to get ready for full-sized bulls,” Woods said. “It’s better preparation.”

Toby Olson, the owner of Olson’s Miniature Rodeo Bulls, said that he wanted riders from around Idaho to have the opportunity to enter the International Miniature Bull Riders Finals in Las Vegas in September. The ten winners from the competition on Monday, July 22, will go straight to the finals, he said.

Contact Olson at 208-634-0229 for more information on how to enter the Miniature Bull Riding competition. To enter riders must have their own riding gear and be registered with IMBA.

“This gives these kids a chance for the worlds finals,” Olson said.

Of course, there will be fair food, the parade, Fun Time Carnival Company will have rides and the Merchants Building will be open to everyone.

Admission for Jr. Rodeo, Ranch Rodeo, Mini Bulls, ATV Rodeo & ICA Rodeo is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for ages 6-12 and free for 5 and younger.

Admission for United Truck and Tractor Pull is $15 for adults, $12 for ages 6-12 and free for kids under 5.

The antique tractor pull at 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, will be free.

