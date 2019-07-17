The Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo returns Saturday with a week of fun events for rodeo fans.
All of the rodeo staples are returning: 4-H, FFA Rodeo, IMPRA Ranch Rodeo, United Truck and Tractor Pulls and Antique Tractor Pull. This year will also include mini-bull riding, a first for the Lincoln County Fair, said Fair board secretary Don Van Kleeck.
Miniature Bull Riding is where riders 16 and younger do their best to stay mounted on miniature bulls. The sport is on the rise around the world, said Cavin Woods the president of the International Miniature Bull Association. Bringing the competition to Shoshone is a way to increase the fanbase for the sport, he said.
“This is a way to help riders prepare to get ready for full-sized bulls,” Woods said. “It’s better preparation.”
Toby Olson, the owner of Olson’s Miniature Rodeo Bulls, said that he wanted riders from around Idaho to have the opportunity to enter the International Miniature Bull Riders Finals in Las Vegas in September. The ten winners from the competition on Monday, July 22, will go straight to the finals, he said.
Contact Olson at 208-634-0229 for more information on how to enter the Miniature Bull Riding competition. To enter riders must have their own riding gear and be registered with IMBA.
Bella Race, 8, smiles as she shows her horse during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone. Race who barley made the age cut-off placed second in the division.
Young riders participate in the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Riders wait to compete during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Riders head out of the arena during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Cowboy Madden Perkes, 7, listens up during the horse show Monday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
The horse show takes place Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Riders enter the arena during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Riders take direction during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Riders compete during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
A dog sits in the shade during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Judge Holly Cook talks to riders during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
Adyson Perkes leaves the arena after showing her horse Monday at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone. She placed first in the division.
Riders compete during the horse show Monday, July 25, 2016, at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in Shoshone.
