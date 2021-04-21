Get involved: Earth Day events this week

Thursday

Join the Twin Falls Public Library to celebrate the earth! From 4 to 5:30 p.m. on the library lawn the public can start a companion garden with the master gardeners as well as learn about composting, native and sustainable gardening. Attendees can do a craft and check out books.

Saturday

Support the planet and local businesses on Saturday by attending the Earth Day Sustainable Market from 8 a.m. to noon at the Twin Falls Visitor Center. Attendees will learn how to reduce, recycle, reuse, and repurpose while supporting local businesses.The event includes children’s bike parades, a trash cleanup (with prizes) and earth friendly products and services from local vendors.

Children are encouraged to bring their bikes and scooters to decorate at the Southern Idaho Kids Magazine booth. They can show them off to family and attendees at bike parades that happen every hour, on the hour.

Attendees can help prevent trash from falling into the Snake River Canyon by participating in Southern Idaho Tourism’s trash pick up event along the canyon rim. Download the Keep Idaho Clean app and win prizes.

Children can also participate with an egg carton planting project sponsored by the Children’s Museum of the Magic Valley.