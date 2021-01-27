Get away, but not too far away: Sun Valley area offers pandemic-safe winter activities

SUN VALLEY — When the coronavirus pandemic swept across the Wood River Valley in March 2020, turning it into the nation’s hot spot, residents wondered if people would ever return to Sun Valley.
They need not have wondered. Almost instantly, people from states with tougher lockdown restrictions began moving to the valley. And many more flocked to Sun Valley and the Sawtooth Mountains to the north during summer, with some of them big city slickers getting their first introduction to hiking and camping.
Now, a steady stream of Idahoans and out-of-state visitors are visiting Sun Valley during winter, hoping to take advantage of the mountain playground’s many outdoor activities offering relatively safe activities during a time when many activities like indoor concerts are off-limits.
“It’s not a normal quiet January,” said Mike McKenna, director of The Chamber. “One of the reasons that Sun Valley is such a good place to come is because we got the virus so early — right at the beginning when few had hardly heard of it. We’re probably one of the safest places to visit right now because we figured out early that we needed to mask up and socially distance.”
Restaurant owners, retailers and hotel managers alike are doing things to keep people safe. Shorty’s Diner in Hailey put plexiglass between booths. Wise Guy Pizza and Perry’s Restaurant are heating their outdoor decks. Retailers offer handwashing stations. And the hotels are deep-cleaning rooms, offering in-room dining and even requiring reservations for the hot tub.
“Everybody who lives here knows someone who has gotten severely sick or even died from COVID so we understand the consequences,” McKenna said.
Sun Valley offers a great escape from the pandemic, providing opportunities for a mental break and physical exercise, which some have been missing out on since the pandemic hit.
Here’s what you need to know to have a safe play day:
Skiing Sun Valley
Sun Valley, named the No. 1 Ski Resort in North America by Ski Magazine readers, has always had plenty of elbow room when other resorts often have lift lines of an hour or more. This year there are some lines because skiers are being asked to ride four-person chairlifts only with those they came with or, if they’re single, one other person. Singles can also ride by themselves if they wish.
Expect to find a tiny crowd of people looking to board the chairlift or gondola if you arrive right at 9 a.m. when the resort opens. Arrive at 9:05 and the crowd will be gone.
Sun Valley is not requiring passholders to make reservations for the days they want to ski like some resorts. It is, however, limiting the number of tickets sold each day to maintain physical distancing so you need to purchase tickets in advance online at sunvalley.com.
Masks are required and, if yours dips below your nose in a lift line, you’ll get a gentle reminder to pull it up.
“It’s a small price to pay to keep the mountain open,” said longtime Hailey skier Kathleen Eder, noting that Schweitzer Ski Resort in North Idaho had to close for a few days because some skiers were not observing mask rules.
Skiers and boarders are being asked to boot up at their cars to avoid crowding the lodges. The lodges have been emptied of most tables to provide plenty of spacing for diners. And grab-and-go food carts and heat lamps have been provided outside.
Fortunately, the winter so far has been sunny and mild, making outdoor dining very enjoyable. And temperatures have been 10 to 15 degrees warmer at mountain top than bottom many mornings, meaning a morning coffee while gazing on mountain panoramas from the Seattle Ridge Lodge patio can be quite comfortable.
For the ultimate in spaced out skiing, take the extended Broadway run past the Seattle Ridge chairlift as it goes on forever and ever, offering mindless cruising right down to the new Broadway lift that replaced the old Cold Springs chair.
Be sure to look over your right shoulder on the way up as the view of the Pioneer Mountains emerge. And, if you keep your eyes open, you may spot two dozen non-socially-distanced deer parading across the mountain underneath you.
Nordic skiing
When the pandemic abruptly ended downhill skiing a month early last spring, Nordic skiing quickly became the go-to for Wood River Valley residents. Its pandemic popularity continues this year with season pass sales up more than 50% and backcountry ski gear sales up 81%.
“We’re seeing all sorts of skiers from new skiers to those who just haven’t skied in a long time,” said Morgan Buckert, spokesperson for the Blaine County Recreation District. “One place that’s been getting a lot of skiers is Quigley Nordic because it’s so close to Hailey.”
Nordic skiing and snowshoeing provides outdoor, spaced out recreational opportunities that allow people to spend time with their small groups or by themselves in a safe way while providing an opportunity for the mental health “that we all need during these stressful times,” said Erin Zell, the proprietor of Galena Lodge.
Parking lots at places like the SNRA headquarters 7 miles north of Ketchum and Galena Lodge begin filling up by 11 a.m. on weekends. But don’t let that frighten you away. Everyone’s driving their own car instead of carpooling. So, once you get out on the trail, close encounters of the human kind are rare.
Galena has stationed a food truck near its patio, along with additional picnic tables on the lawn and even along trails like Gladiator to help spread people out and keep most people dining outside. Fire pits and infrared heaters on the deck provide warmth on the view days the sun isn’t keeping the outside warm.
Galena is providing a lot of Nordic ski lessons this winter.
“One of the positive things that COVID has brought about is our appreciation for the outdoors and all the things that we can do during these difficult times,” Zell said. “You can take a lesson with an instructor and head out for a great day of skiing with very little exposure to other people. It is a great way to pick up a new sport that you will enjoy for many years.”
Galena’s yurts also offer a safe way to have a mini vacation because you are only at the yurts with the group you spend time with, anyway.
“We sanitize the yurts in between groups,” Zell said.
The little hill that could
Rotarun Ski Area, 3 miles west of Hailey on Croy Creek Road, added snowmaking this year. And it’s made a world of difference for the community ski hill.
There are no fancy chairlifts — just a T-bar to take you up the hill. But, as Scotty McGrew, director of the Sun Valley Ski Education Foundation, notes: “It’s perfectly distanced with everyone spaced out as they head uphill.”
The area is open to the public at 5:30 p.m. Fridays under the lights and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays. Skiing is free Friday nights. On Saturdays children ages 10 and under ski free; those between 11 and 18 ski for $5 and adults ski for $10. Family passes are available for $25.
Ice skating
Skate to your heart’s delight on the outdoor rink outside the Sun Valley Lodge. The number of people permitted at one time is being restricted to provide social distancing. General skate sessions are offered from 11 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., 2:10 to 3:50 p.m. and 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. except for Sundays when they’re offered from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m. Skate rentals are available.
You can also access free skating at the outdoor park in Ketchum’s Atkinsons’ Park and at the public rink in the Hailey rodeo arena. Free loaners of skates and hockey sticks are not being offered this year, however, due to the pandemic.
Sleigh rides
Sun Valley is offering classic horse-drawn sleigh rides over the river and through the woods between 5 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings.
Each ride is a half-hour long as it takes riders from the Sun Valley Lodge to Trail Creek Cabin, and the number of people permitted on the sleigh is limited to ensure social distancing. Wear a mask and BYOB — bring your own blanket — as the resort is not providing blankets during the pandemic.
Cost is $49. You can book a ride at sunvalley.com or call 208-622-2135.
Snowshoeing and walking
Both the North Valley Trail and Sun Valley Nordic Center offer snowshoeing on marked trails, for a small fee. Or, you can chart your own path, at places like the Fox Creek Trail or Adams Gulch hiking area just north of Ketchum.
Those who prefer walking to waddling can walk the plowed bike paths that wind along Elkhorn and Dollar Road in Sun Valley or out Sun Valley Road. The Sun Valley Road bike path was extended as far as the Boundary Campground this year. From there you can hoof it on the snow along Trail Creek Road for grand views of 12,009-foot Hyndman Peak.
Another good place to go walking right now is Greenhorn Gulch, a popular hiking area south of Ketchum. The area located a few miles west of the Idaho Highway 75 stoplight at East Fork/Greenhorn Road offers miles of trails winding through the snow following summer hiking trails. Snowshoes may be required following a foot of snow. But, otherwise, the trails are nicely boot-packed.
Ice caving contest
An ice carving competition will be held Feb. 6 on Croy Street in Hailey. The sculptures will be up for a week so people can visit them without all crowding in at once.