Get away, but not too far away: Sun Valley area offers pandemic-safe winter activities

“We’re seeing all sorts of skiers from new skiers to those who just haven’t skied in a long time,” said Morgan Buckert, spokesperson for the Blaine County Recreation District. “One place that’s been getting a lot of skiers is Quigley Nordic because it’s so close to Hailey.”

Nordic skiing and snowshoeing provides outdoor, spaced out recreational opportunities that allow people to spend time with their small groups or by themselves in a safe way while providing an opportunity for the mental health “that we all need during these stressful times,” said Erin Zell, the proprietor of Galena Lodge.

Parking lots at places like the SNRA headquarters 7 miles north of Ketchum and Galena Lodge begin filling up by 11 a.m. on weekends. But don’t let that frighten you away. Everyone’s driving their own car instead of carpooling. So, once you get out on the trail, close encounters of the human kind are rare.

Galena has stationed a food truck near its patio, along with additional picnic tables on the lawn and even along trails like Gladiator to help spread people out and keep most people dining outside. Fire pits and infrared heaters on the deck provide warmth on the view days the sun isn’t keeping the outside warm.

Galena is providing a lot of Nordic ski lessons this winter.