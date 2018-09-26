Subscribe for 33¢ / day
HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts has announced a series of generative writing workshops taught by author Sarah Sentilles

The workshops will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. today, Oct. 24, Nov. 28, Jan. 30, Feb. 27 and April 3 at the center, 314 Second Ave. S., Hailey.

Tuition for each workshop is $25 for SVCA members, $35 for nonmembers and $10 for students. To reserve a space in the workshops, which have a maximum of 12 participants, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

The workshops are designed to help participants build their writer’s toolbox and revitalize their creative practice. Students will engage in writing exercises, discuss the craft and share new work. The focus of these workshops is creating new writing rather than critiquing manuscripts, so writers of all genres are welcome.

Instructor Sarah Sentilles is a writer, critical theorist, scholar of religion and author of many books, including “Breaking Up With God: A Love Story.” Her most recent book, “Draw Your Weapons,” was published by Random House in 2017. A resident of Hailey, Sentilles earned a bachelor’s degree at Yale and master’s and doctoral degrees at Harvard. She has taught both undergraduate and graduate students for more than a decade.

For more information on this or upcoming programs, call the number, visit the website or email information@sunvalleycenter.org.

