TWIN FALLS — “Dungeons and Dragons” takes players to faraway lands where they are limited only by imagination.
The game takes players to a land where wizards cast wonderful spells and elves, goblins and even owlbears are brought into existence with just a thought.
These faraway lands are closer than one thinks. This magical realm is being brought to life at the College of Southern Idaho.
The upcoming CSI Theater Department production of “She Kills Monsters” by Qui Nguyen tells the story of Agnes following the death of her parents and sister Tilly. Agnes discovers her sister’s notebooks dedicated to a Dungeons and Dragons adventure. She recruits the help of a dungeon master to walk her through the game and help her discover more about her sister.
“I just ran across the story last summer,” director Shane Brown said. “In a loving way, it confronts challenges that high school and college students face.”
As soon as the rights were available, Brown jumped on the opportunity to direct the show. He said the show tackles more mature themes such as sexuality and acceptance.
The production boasts an impressive set: a multilayered castle that looks ripped right out Middle Earth. As with all of the CSI Theater Department shows, the students pitch in for costumes and help build the set.
Brown designed the castle, but Tayson Criddle, the student tech director led the construction. Building the expansive set took about a month and a half and plenty of two-by-fours, he said.
“A set makes the immersion more important,” Criddle said. “People can lose themselves in the story more.”
Bringing fantasy to life takes more than just a castle, it also takes unique costuming and props. Adrian Blair plays the dungeon master, Chuck, and also handles costuming for the show.
“I did a lot of research into the characters,” he said. “I made sure that colors represented each character.”
The role of Agnes carries a lot of weight, while every other character has an outlandish personality, Agnes is grumpy, frustrated and grounded in reality. Erin Taylor said that she is able to relate to the character mainly because she is sassy.
“It’s my favorite show I’ve ever been in,” Taylor said. “I get to work with people that I like being around and that makes it much less stressful.”
At its core, the show is a geek’s dream, said Curtis Hopfenbeck. He portrays a random adventurer in the fantasy world and is thrilled with the references to World of Warcraft and other pop culture fantasy worlds. He said that the show is enjoyable if the audience isn’t familiar with the references because of its themes.
“This show has a lot of heartfelt meaning,” Hopfenbeck said. “There’s a reason people like Dungeons and Dragons, it lets you be something more than what you are, theater does that too.”
