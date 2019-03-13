Try 3 months for $3

TWIN FALLS — College of Southern Idaho Community Education is alerting the public to register early for College 4 Kids summer camps. Go to communityed.csi.edu/youth/youthCamps.asp.

Available camps are:

  • High School Art Intensive — June 3 to 7, ages 14 to 18
  • Kitchen Academy/Sandwiches — June 10 to 14, ages nine to 12
  • Musicfest — June 10 to 14, ages 12 and older
  • Camp Masterpiece — June 17 to 21 or June 24 to 28, ages six to 14
  • Theater Camp — June 24 to 28, ages 10 to 18
  • Kitchen Academy/Cooking Around the World — July 8 to 12, ages nine to 12
  • Junior Theater Camp — July 15 to 17, ages six to nine
  • Dance Camp Intensive — July 21 to 26 or July 21 to 31, ages 12 to 18
  • Science Camp/Young Explorers — July 22 to 26, ages five to seven
  • Just Dance for Juniors — July 27, ages nine to 11
  • Basic Little Robotitions Robotics Camp — Aug. 6 to 7 or Aug. 8 to 9, ages six to eight
  • Basic EV3 Robotics Camp — Aug. 7 to 9, ages nine to 14
  • Advanced Little Robotitions Robotics Camp — Aug. 13 to 14 or Aug. 15 to 16, ages six to eight
  • Advanced EV3 Robotics Camp — Aug. 14 to 16, ages nine to 14

