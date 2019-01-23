Try 1 month for 99¢
Storytelling

"Gather Around" public storytelling will be Jan. 31 in Hailey.

 COURTESY OF SUN VALLEY CENTER FOR THE ARTS

HAILEY — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts and Idaho Basecamp will present a "Gather Around" public storytelling from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Sun Valley Brewery Company, 202 N. Main St., Hailey.

People of all ages are invited to share a story involving food — growing, sharing, preparing or eating it. How does food create connection and bring us together? What are our stories from the dining table?

Invited guest storytellers include local farmers and food growers. Stories will be limited to five minutes. 

The cost will be $10 for SVCA members and $12 for non-members. Mat Gershater of Idaho Basecamp and the Humming Bull will be the night’s host.

Those who would like to tell stories should arrive before 5:50 p.m. to sign in. Register at web.ovationtix.com/trs/pe/10356563?mc_cid=0e6bf1803b&mc_eid=5dbfdf187a.

