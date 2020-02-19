{{featured_button_text}}
Garth Brooks rocks Boise

Garth Brooks performs 'The Thunder Rolls' as 40,000 fans use their cellphones to light the stadium Friday.

 PAT SUTPHIN

BOISE — When Garth Brooks played the first of two packed stadium concerts last summer at Boise State, things got off to a rough start.

He took the stage late. During the third song, he had to stop the show for 10 minutes while a sound-system problem got fixed.

But the historic crowd of 42,000 — the largest ever at Albertsons Stadium — just kept getting more pumped.

Ready to get fired up again?

Tuesday on Facebook, Brooks finally premiered the “Dive Bar” music video that was filmed that Friday night. It was a special performance that included Blake Shelton. (He did not perform Saturday night.)

After Brooks taught the Boise crowd the chorus, the two country stars launched into the duet. In fact, they sang it twice — with Brooks rehearsing the audience prior to each performance.

If you forgot how much fun you had, this live video is a high-energy reminder. Try not to injure your smile muscles while you absorb all that pure Idaho joy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments