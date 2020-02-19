BOISE — When Garth Brooks played the first of two packed stadium concerts last summer at Boise State, things got off to a rough start.
He took the stage late. During the third song, he had to stop the show for 10 minutes while a sound-system problem got fixed.
But the historic crowd of 42,000 — the largest ever at Albertsons Stadium — just kept getting more pumped.
Ready to get fired up again?
You have free articles remaining.
Tuesday on Facebook, Brooks finally premiered the “Dive Bar” music video that was filmed that Friday night. It was a special performance that included Blake Shelton. (He did not perform Saturday night.)
After Brooks taught the Boise crowd the chorus, the two country stars launched into the duet. In fact, they sang it twice — with Brooks rehearsing the audience prior to each performance.
If you forgot how much fun you had, this live video is a high-energy reminder. Try not to injure your smile muscles while you absorb all that pure Idaho joy.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.