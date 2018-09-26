March 1, 2005, is the very first entry in my garden journal. It reads, “Crocus in bloom.” A modest start, to be sure, but a start nevertheless!
A gardener really doesn’t need a reason to begin journaling about their garden, but I had just remodeled my home and needed to install a garden around it. I wanted to document the process and I just kept writing after the planting was done.
Do you want to start a journal, but don’t know how to begin? A journal is as unique as the person writing it and there are no rules. In most cases, they are for your eyes only and you can include whatever you want.
I find the practical in my journal: pasture greening in spring, daffodils blooming, fruit trees in flower, seedlings started, grapes budding, oak catkins open. These are all plant indications of the season’s progression.
This information is interesting to me because, with a few years’ time, I can start to detect a pattern of when plants do what based on the date and the weather. So, weather is included too: freezing nights, bad wind, weather turned hot, wet weather. The approximate timing of all of this helps me to plan what should be done in the garden and when.
What else? I keep track of any pest control needed including insects, diseases and problem animals like pocket gophers, voles, rock chucks and skunks.
Some of the most useful information seems to be when I do the first irrigation, weed control, pruning and planting the garden. I can gauge when to call the lawn service to get started for the season and the weed company to spray the farm access roads.
Interspersed I find information on the animals: what the cats are doing or when I got the baby chicks. Usually, these include some personal note, since I’m attached to all of my animals.
I can honestly say, aside from myself, no one has ever shown an interest in my garden journal. However, if they were to peek inside, they would not find any deep secrets, personal revelations or juicy tidbits!
Often I reflect on how I feel about garden happenings, or occasionally other things going on in my life, but it is matter of fact and generally includes how it affects my garden efforts. An ill-timed vacation won’t be repeated if my journal indicated I never caught up on delayed chores. I’ll schedule a better time the next year!
Besides the journal, I document what goes on in my garden by keeping a file on new plants added. This might be a map of iris someone shared with me, and the location of each new variety. Most of the time it is just the plant label so that I will remember the name. I also make a yearly map of the vegetable garden noting what was planted where and of the specific varieties. This aids in crop rotation and future additions. I keep these maps in a three-ring binder, but you may opt to keep track of these things in your journal.
I looked on the internet to see suggestions for garden journals. Some gardeners kept track of costs while others included photographs or pressed specimens. Some vegetable journals included seed packets and invoices. There are software packages of templates for garden journals and some even have their own garden blog.
Garden journals are a personal choice. I gardened for many years without documenting anything I did. Now, I find that reading through my journal puts things into perspective.
I write in my journal when I think of it, or when something interesting is going on. It can be as often as every week or as infrequent as once a month. Some years my journal is truncated for the year — indicating a break in the continuity such as a family event, a personal challenge or just being distracted. I pick up the dialog every spring and soldier on, usually making a note as to why last year ended early and in silence.
Journals point out similarities in years and accent the differences. Occasionally I read back several years, just to reminisce and remember why gardening is so important to me.
