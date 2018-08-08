FILER — The Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association will host its annual futurity, derby and horse show beginning at 8 a.m. Aug. 10-12 at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds, 215 Fair Ave., Filer.
Cowboys and cowgirls from neighboring states and Idaho will compete in 30 different classes over the three-day event.
This is an NRCHA sanctioned show and usually draws more than 130 entries. Additionally, it is one of seven shows recognized by the Intermountain Reined Cow Horse Circuit, where points are tracked for year-end awards to qualify for the NRCHA World Championship Show held each February in Fort Worth, Texas.
Horses entered in the futurity are three-year-olds and are shown in a snaffle bit in three different disciplines — herd work, rein work and cow work. The signature cow work — often called fence work — is where the horse boxes the cow at the end of the arena, then turns it on the fence and finally circles it both ways in the arena. It’s been called “The Greatest Show on Dirt.”
Four-year-old horses will perform in the derby.
For more information, e-mail 01mvrcha@gmail.com or go to Facebook for the Magic Valley Reined Cow Horse Association.
