KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Film Festival and its Future Filmmakers Forum are accepting student submissions for the eighth annual Sun Valley Film Festival to be held in the spring. The Future Filmmakers Forum showcases student-made films from the Wood River Valley, greater Idaho, across the country and internationally.

Students in grades seven to 12 are invited to submit films no longer than 10 minutes, free.

Full details regarding categories, submission requirements, deadlines and more can be found at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/future-filmmakers-forum/" target="_blank">sunvalleyfilmfestival.org/future-filmmakers-forum/. All submissions can be made at sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.

The regular submission deadline is Friday; the late deadline is Dec. 14; the extended late deadline is Jan. 11. Student finalists will also be eligible for a travel and lodging scholarship to attend the festival.

The Future Filmmakers Forum was developed for middle and high school students to experience the full process of film making — from conception to submission to festival attendance. Students are encouraged to meet kindred student filmmakers and network with professional filmmakers working in their field.

For questions regarding submissions, email laura@sunvalleyfilmfestival.org.

