BURLEY —The Mini-Cassia chapter of the Suicide Prevention Action Network of Idaho will hold a golf scramble Saturday at the River’s Edge Golf Club, 131 Idaho 81, Burley.
Check-in will be at 9 a.m., shotgun start at 10 a.m., with a luncheon and awards at 2:30 p.m.
The purpose of this event is to raise funds to support the Mini-Cassia Chapter of SPAN in providing awareness of suicide prevention, provide educators and other concerned people with resources to help curb the rising number of suicides in our community and provide survivor care to those impacted by suicide.
Idaho has the eighth highest suicide rate of all the states, suicide is the second leading cause of death for Idahoans aged 15-34 years and for males aged 44 and older and 21.7 percent of Idaho high school students have seriously considered committing suicide.
To participate in the SPAN golf scramble or donate money or door prizes, call 208-431-0552 or 208-431-9236 or email adajodie@gmail.com or bedkim@cassaschools.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.