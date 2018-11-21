TWIN FALLS — The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery are seeking participants for The Art of the Gift: Authors and Artisans on the Rim. The book and gift fair will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts, 195 River Vista Place.
To find out how to feature your work, call 208-734-2787.
