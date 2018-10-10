TWIN FALLS — Friends of Minidoka Inc. will hold a fall “friendraiser” for the Minidoka National Historic Site from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Magic Valley Arts Council, 195 River Vista Place, Twin Falls.
Along with an introduction to the incarceration of Japanese-Americans at the internment camp, there will be a screening of short videos by camp residents and their descendants on how this experience impacted their lives, updates from Friends of Minidoka and the National Park Service, and information about the impact of the park’s operations on the economy of southern Idaho. The evening will include a no-host bar and catered social hour with presenters, board members and Park Service staff.
Friends of Minidoka was established in 2003 as a nonprofit partner of Minidoka National Historic Site. As the philanthropic partner of the National Park Service at this site, the group engages in education, research and historic preservation related to the incarceration of Japanese-Americans during WWII, especially as it relates to the local site.
From October 1942 to August 1945, Minidoka housed over 13,000 people of Japanese descent, originally from Washington, Oregon, Alaska and California. Officially designated the Minidoka War Relocation Center, it was locally known as the Hunt Camp. Located north of Eden in Jerome County, Minidoka National Historic Site has become a significant contributor to the Magic Valley’s tourist economy. Attendance is expected to continue a steady rise with the development of a permanent visitor center in the spring of 2019.
For more information or to sponsor this event, call 208-863-0076 or email mia@minidoka.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.