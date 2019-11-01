TWIN FALLS — Shanielle Maria Sabia wants to be a model. Or maybe, she wants to be an actress. She hasn’t decided yet.
The 18-year-old has the rest of her life to figure out her future. But last night, all Sabia wanted to do was celebrate her favorite holiday. She may not be a model or actress yet, but she can certainly pretend to be one by dressing up as Marilyn Monroe. On Halloween, she donned a bright blonde wig and wore a dress similar to Monroe’s iconic white dress.
Sabia has loved Halloween ever since she was a child. She enjoys the holiday because it gives her an excuse to look pretty at school. She may only be a senior in high school, but for one night she had the ability to travel through time to see what her future might feel like.
Bright neon lights, laughter and loud music filled the 360’s Main Event Center as it transformed Thursday into a place where everyone could become anything they wanted to be.
Sabia organized the Magic Valley Special Needs Halloween Party to recapture the excitement she had at the Special Needs Prom in February.
“She said the prom was the most amazing party she had ever been to,” Acy Maldonado said. “We wanted to incorporate the community. We wanted to give them a place to celebrate.”
Maldonado, Sabia’s stepmother and owner of 360’s Event Center, said that the event offered the special needs community another festive get-together, as well as organize a can drive.
Attendees at the all-ages Magic Valley Special Needs Halloween Party wore their most extravagant costumes, including spectacular superheroes and decadent princesses as they visited tables where their friends and families sat, ate a variety of spooky-themed food and, most importantly, hit the dance floor.
The event was influenced by the special needs prom, a result of Twin Falls High School senior Dakota Horton’s senior project. The culminating project is a high school graduation requirement that asks students contribute to the community, take on an academic challenge or pursue their future career. The projects must include at least 40 hours of hands-on work.
There were some familiar faces from the prom including Jay and Cheryl Obermon, dressed as a police officer and a pirate, respectively. Jay Obermon perused the line of concessions while Cheryl Obermon danced. There aren’t many events in the Magic Valley geared toward the special needs community, so the couple takes every opportunity they get.
“They should have a Christmas party or other things for people to do,” Jay Obermon said.
“It helps to get us out of the house,” Cheryl Obermon added.
Halloween can often be seen as gaudy, with Styrofoam tombstones lining neighborhood yards, fake blood oozing out of crevices on houses and creepy crawlies emerging as decor. Sometimes, the magic of the holiday can be lost.
Traditions associated with the holiday started because the veil between Earth and the mystical realm was believed to become thinner. On Halloween, everyone was allowed to be whatever and whoever they wanted to be — whether it was a superhero who could take flight, or a swashbuckling pirate.
Sabia’s family danced in a circle, each wearing a unique costume. Jodie Pember, Sabia’s mother, took photos of her daughter throughout the night to capture memorable moments. Sabia isn’t typically talkative, but she was playing the part of hostess and had to step up to the role.
“That’s not her norm, but she can socialize here,” Pember said. “Dressing up to her has always been special.”
