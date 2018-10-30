TWIN FALLS — Where do socks go when they disappear in the dryer?
What’s the cure to disastrous hiccups? What makes a clown cry?
The Twin Falls SANDWICHES Film Festival can answer these questions. Friday and Saturday will mark the third year for the film festival that promises to bring world-class films to the Orpheum Theatre.
SANDWICHES stands for the genre submissions being accepted: shorts, animated, new filmmakers, diversity, Web series, international, comedy, horror, experimental and student. Festival passes are $30 a person to attend all the screenings and individual screenings are $10. There are five to seven short films per screening or two shorts and a feature-length film.
Fifty films will be shown at this year’s festival, said director Ray
Chao.
Audiences can expect to meet over 45 filmmakers from across the globe.
Chao is an actor and producer based in Los Angeles. He was was a lawyer in Chicago when he started improv classes and fell in love with the craft of entertaining. He has been attending film festivals all over the world since 2009.
Chao saw Katie Neff and Steve Kaminski — a Jerome couple who perform improv — at the Orpheum Theatre and thought it was the perfect location to host his own film festival. Now, he uses Twin Falls as a selling point for filmmakers.
“I can speak from firsthand experience that I fell in love when I first came to Twin Falls,” Chao said. “I’ve been to film festivals where the only option is to sit in a dark theater. But there is so much nature and such a vibrancy to downtown. There’s so much to do.”
Neff and Kaminski are the hosts and co-organizers for the film festival, their goal is to make sure people support the arts and have a blast doing it. The duo hosts a Q-and-A session after each screening with directors, producers and actors about their film and working in the industry.
“When you have limitless information at your fingertips, it’s a lot of effort to try and let people know that they can be a part of something enriching,” Kaminski said. “We have to wiggle in and get people to try something new,” Neff said. Twin Falls native Jeremy Brown is the producer and writer for the short film “Imagine.” His short film “Name” won the award for best horror film in last year’s festival. Anyone can make you laugh, he said, but it takes talent to frighten an audience. “Twin Falls needs to challenge itself,” Brown said. “There are good stories outside of big blockbusters. These are stories they are missing out on.” Canyon County-based writer and filmmaker Elliot Norton said his film “We Speak” cost nothing to make — and he found a certain freedom working within the financial limits. “I think with the availability of equipment, independent films are becoming something like community theater,” Norton said. “When you are self-financed, you can do whatever you want.”Not to be overshadowed by the films, 36 screenplays were selected to be part of the Festival. A screenplay table reading is 11 a.m. Saturday at Yellow Brick Cafe, featuring local actors reading scenes from selected scripts. Chao said he wants to put an emphasis on screenplays, which are overlooked in film festivals.
“A film festival is a lot like wandering through a bookstore,” Chao said. “It’s a small investment but you can stumble on a story that has a big impact on you.
