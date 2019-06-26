{{featured_button_text}}
KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will offer a free panel discussion, Photographing the Great Basin: A Conversation with Emmet Gowin and Laura McPhee, at 6 p.m. July 6 at the Community Library, 415 Spruce Ave., Ketchum.

Enjoy a conversation with these internationally known photographers about their work in the Great Basin, the vast portion of the American West defined by the fact that its rivers all drain internally.

What drew these celebrated artists to spend time in the Great Basin? How has each used photography to tell complicated stories about the environment and ecosystems of the Great Basin and about the intersection of governmental agencies, corporations and individuals on its landscapes?

