KETCHUM — As part of its Big Idea Project “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online,” the Sun Valley Center for the Arts invites the community to a free panel discussion titled “From Rural to Global in Sun Valley.” The event is free and will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the center, 191 Fifth St. E. It will explore this community’s knack for starting new businesses that grow and thrive both locally and on and a global scale.

What does the Sun Valley area offer that allows start-up companies to dream big? What are some of the benefits and challenges of being situated in this area? Moderator Christy Anna Gerber, executive director of Ketchum Innovation Center, and panelists Jake Peters, general manager of Decked, and Megan Murphy Lengyel, founder of SQN Sport, will discuss these questions.

Although the “From Rural to Global in Sun Valley” panel discussion is free to the public, a $10 donation will be appreciated. Reserve a seat for the event by calling 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

