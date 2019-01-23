TWIN FALLS — The Faulkner Planetarium and Herrett Center for Arts and Science will host a lecture by Robin Sip, writer and producer of the full-dome movie “Mars One Thousand One.”
He will attend a viewing of the film at 7 p.m. Tuesday and then speak at 8 p.m. in the Herrett Center Rick Allen Room. Sip will travel all the way from the Hague, Netherlands, to give his presentation, which will be free, but planetarium admission fees will apply to the viewing.
“Mars One Thousand One” is the first-ever immersive movie produced in 8K to feature live-action actors in a planetarium feature.
Sip will detail the story development and his reasons for making the film — a five-year labor of love. He will share what it took to develop a special camera rig for filming 16K by 8K images and the development and use of a Mars gravity simulator during the shoot. In addition, Sip will explain the creation of real studio sets including Mission Control, a news studio, spacecraft interiors and filming with six international actors portraying the astronauts.
Much of the film also makes use of computer generated imagery technology, and Sip will cover how he and his team used the 3D modeling of rocks and terrain combined with photogrammetry data from southern Utah to create realistic Martian surface scenes. They also made numerous visits to various NASA centers to acquire images and data on current and future space hardware and rockets in order to get the right look and feel for the film’s launch systems, spacecraft and Mars base.
Sip will wrap by discussing post-production challenges, the importance of the soundtrack and the experience of recording the music score with a full orchestra in Prague.
Sip is the founder and CEO of Mirage3D, an award-winning pioneer of special 3D cinema, founded in 1999 and based in the Hague, Netherlands. Mirage3D is a leading producer of full-dome content for planetariums across the world with productions having played in over 700 domed theaters.
Sip has also been the director of show production and content at Evans and Sutherland in Salt Lake City since 2016. Entering the field of dome-screen exhibition in 1988, Sip gained experience in the Omniversum Space Theater in the Hague and at Evans and Sutherland and the London Planetarium before founding Mirage3D. He has produced and/or directed 20 full-dome shows.
The Herrett Center and Faulkner Planetarium are located on the College of Southern Idaho campus off North College Road. For more information, go to herrett.csi.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.