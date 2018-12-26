KETCHUM — Nancy Hughes and Taylor Rixon will share their experiences in the developing world with a free lecture hosted by the Sun Valley Center for the Arts.
“Cooking Shouldn’t Kill” will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Smoke from indoor cooking fires contributes to one of the leading causes of death of children under age five in the world. Nancy Hughes, president of StoveTeam International, transformed a small Rotary Club project into an effective international charity to help create sustainable local factories in the developing world that produce safe affordable fuel-efficient stoves. In the nearly 10 years since StoveTeam International’s inception, more than 70,000 stoves have improved the lives of more than half-million individuals in El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and Mexico.
For her work, Hughes has been honored as a Rotary White House Champion of Change and has been featured on “PBS Newshour” and in a 2017 National Geographic. She is a CNN Hero and the recipient of the prestigious International Purpose Prize. Hughes and Rixon, who have participated on StoveTeam trips to the developing world, will share photos and their experiences with the families they met.
