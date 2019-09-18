KETCHUM — Family Day at the Sun Valley Center for the Arts is a time when multiple generations can explore ideas and create art together. The next free activity day will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 28 at the center’s museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Participants are welcome to drop in as their schedules allow. Hours have been significantly expanded in response to the growing popularity of the program.
The event is geared for children ages 3 to 13, but all ages are welcome and many activities encourage parents to be hands-on assistants to their children.
Family Day participants will work on fun projects that add dimension to the center’s current Big Idea Project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online,” — exploring how choices as consumers shape society.
Kids and their grown-ups will create a pop art collage to take home, participate in story time, enjoy yummy snacks and live music by the Beverly Lovers, play games and take part in activities that relate to the art in the museum.
No prior registration is necessary. For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
