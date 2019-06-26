KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a free evening exhibition tour of Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the center, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine as you tour the exhibition with the center’s curators.
The exhibition considers the Great Basin, defined by its closed watershed system, as a uniquely dynamic landscape and source of regenerative power — a place for resource extraction, renewable energy and creativity. Mirage: Energy, Water and Creativity in the Great Basin will be on view through Aug. 23.
