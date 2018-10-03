KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host the first free evening tour of its current visual arts exhibition, “We the People: Protest and Patriotism,” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 11 at the museum, 191 Fifth St. E., Ketchum.
Visitors can enjoy a glass of wine and take a short guided tour of the exhibition with museum curators as guides before two of the participating artists, Deborah Aschheim and Paul Shambroom, speak at 6 p.m.
“I’m delighted that Deborah Aschheim and Paul Shambroom will be here to talk about their work and its connection to the idea of civic engagement,” Courtney Gilbert, curator of visual arts at the center, said in a statement. “Deborah will talk about her drawings of participants in public demonstrations, which juxtapose marches in the 1960s and 1970s with public protests today. To make her drawings, she collected oral histories, dug through newspaper archives and attended events throughout 2017 to observe them first-hand.
“When working on his project, ‘Meetings,’ Paul traveled around the country photographing participants in city council meetings in small towns throughout America. He’ll share stories about his experience working on the project, which illustrates the importance of the political process at the most local level.”
The visual arts exhibition for “We the People: Protest and Patriotism” will be on view through Dec. 14. For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.
