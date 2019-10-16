{{featured_button_text}}
KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Center for the Arts will host a free evening exhibition tour of its Big Idea Project, “Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online,” at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 24 at the center, 191 Fifth St., E., Ketchum. Enjoy a glass of wine as you tour the exhibition with the museum’s curators.

“Marketplaces” considers the idea of the marketplace in the 21st century. How has our exchange of goods and services changed over the last 25 years and the last few centuries? What remains the same? How do our choices as consumers shape our society?

Artist Conrad Bakker is a sculptor participating in a residency at the center in Hailey, responding to the economies of the Wood River Valley. Drawn to the area’s history as a place for mining as well as mountain recreation, Bakker collected nearly 100 Idaho rocks that he then recreated as small sculptures. Each rock will be offered for sale as part of a larger installation, “Untitled Project: Mountain Rock Shop,” that also includes paintings and sculptures of books related to Idaho and its markets. Visitors are invited to purchase a rock sculpture which they’ll be able to collect at the conclusion of the exhibition.

“Marketplaces: From Open Air to Online” will be on view at the center in Ketchum through Nov. 8. For more information, call 208-726-9491 or go to sunvalleycenter.org.

