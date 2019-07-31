{{featured_button_text}}
Climbing

A rock-climbing clinic will be offered Aug. 10 in Boise.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF COYOTE PROSTHETICS AND ORTHOTICS

BOISE — For anyone with physical or mobility challenges, Coyote Prosthetics and Orthotics along with its sister company, Coyote Design, will sponsor an introduction to adaptive rock climbing from 10 a.m. to noon Aug. 10. First Climb will be held at the Boise State Student Recreation Center, 1515 W. University Drive, and will feature noted rock climber, instructor and below-knee amputee Tommy Lyons.

There is no charge to participate, but pre-registration is necessary as space is limited to 20 adaptive climbers. Go to opafonline.org and click on the link for First Climb with Coyote O & P or contact your local Coyote office in Twin Falls or Boise to register.

