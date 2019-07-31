Magic Valley is home to some of Idaho’s elite who are challenging themselves to conquer the state’s nine tallest mountain peaks.

The reasons why people climb mountains are as vast as the summits that dot the state’s terrain, said Boise resident Dan Robbins, a seasoned climber who grew up Gooding.

For Magic Valley residents Alice Schenk, Kema Barrie, Elisabeth and Andy Lehr, Stacy Human and her daughter Sydney, their reasons for scaling these mountains are as unique as their thumbprints.

Each of their stories shows their sense of personal accomplishment and growth — two key components that keep them stretching toward the next mountaintop.