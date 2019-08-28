Tanner Aus hangs on during his Bareback Bronc Ride on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer, Idaho. Aus finished fourth with a score of 81 points.
Fairgoers wait in line to ride the Zipper on August 29, 2018 at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Fairgoers enjoy the rides Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Tanner Aus hangs on during his Bareback Bronc Ride on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2018, during the Stampede PRCA Rodeo at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer, Idaho. Aus finished fourth with a score of 81 points.
FILER — For 103 years the Twin Falls County Fair has entertained fairgoers and has constantly innovated without reinventing the wheel. The Twin Falls County Fair starts today and runs through Labor Day. Here are four things you can’t miss at the fair this year.
Food vendors
There is more going on with the fair food than most would think, said Jim Fort, a Twin Falls Fair board member who oversees the food booth vendors.
There are specific requirements that are required of food vendors to be at the fair. Each vendor has to be inspected by the Health Department. The fair organizers make sure to have a booth dedicated to one type of food — for example, there will only be one booth dedicated to corn dogs, Fort said. After that the fair scores each vendor with their point system. Out of a possible 100 points, each food vendor is judged on the appearance of their booth, their pricing and their menu. The ones with the highest point value are featured on the main path of the food area, Fort said.
Chris Janson
Country musician Chris Janson is full of wit. He is most well known for his No. 1 hit single, “Fix A Drink,” a lighthearted song where Janson admits all of the things he can’t fix but the one thing he can do is fix a drink. Janson performs from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday at the Shouse Arena. Tickets are $27-$30 and can be purchased in advance at tfcfair.com.
The Mighty Thomas Carnival returns. It opens Wednesday through Friday at 3 p.m. and at noon Saturday through Monday. All the classic rides are returning. There are close to 30 rides featured and over 30 games offered. An unlimited rides wristband is $30 and can only be purchased on-site only.
Ponies, Pistols & Pistons
The newest show coming to the Twin Falls County Fair is the one-stop action-packed show that everyone has to check out. The show is from 7 to 9 p.m. tonight at the Shouse Arena. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at tfcfair.com.
Ponies, Pistols & Pistons is a western-themed show with freestyle motorsports, rodeo specialty acts, bullfighters, demo derby and cowboy mounted shooting. The show is absolutely jam-packed and is sure to entertain audiences, said Lydia Buffington, the office manager of the fair.
“Just seeing it all fall into place is an amazing feat,” Buffington said. “We’re just looking forward to having families and everyone just have a good time.”
