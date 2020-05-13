Former ‘Voice’ contestant returns to Jerome, looks to future after graduation

Her father is from Dyersville, Iowa, and she has two cousins at Iowa State — plus, the agricultural business program was a perfect fit for Millenkamp.

“The connections I’ve made at Iowa State will be really beneficial in the future, and the friendships I made are going to last a lifetime,” she said. “Some of the classes I took within my major, like entrepreneurship, are ag-based but I could relate them to my career in music. Everything I did learn in ag will be used someday, whether I apply it to my music career or when I go back to the farm. If I was to choose again, I would come back to Iowa State.”

When she went home for spring break, Millenkamp worked on the family farm, helping to get the beef cows ready for breeding, helping with vaccinations, medical inventory and branding, and pruning trees in the orchard.

A schedule typically packed with gigs every weekend was replaced with full-time work on the farm and classes in between after Iowa State moved the remainder of the spring semester online.

After graduating, Millenkamp plans to return to the family farm to work. She’s also continuing to book future shows as much as possible and — fingers crossed — she’ll play at the Hwy 30 Music Festival back in Idaho in June.

Gaining confidence