The Oakley Valley Arts Council presents 'Forever Plaid'

The cast are, from left, Jon Ostler as Jinx, Levi Mitton as Frankie, Kevin Coffin as Sparky, and K.C. Wells as Smudge.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF OAKLEY VALLEY ARTS COUNCIL

OAKLEY — The Oakley Valley Arts Council will present “Forever Plaid,” which graced the Howells Opera stage 21 years ago. It was one of the most successful of the council’s fall productions.

Revisit this musical comedy with directors Robyn Fehlman, former director, and Wendell Wells, former Sparky. Rachel Dillon is back as pianist and musical director.

High school pals Sparky, Jinx, Smudge and Francis are a talented guy group — the Plaids — just four nice young men who love singing harmony. They practice in the basement of Smudge’s family plumbing supply company, play proms and department stores and dream about success.

When the Plaids are killed in a car accident on the way to their first big gig at the Airport Hilton Cocktail Bar on Feb. 9, 1964, the young men linger in limbo — as unresolved as their final chord. Then the conjunction of various celestial phenomena allows them to return to earth, perform their final concert and hopefully win a place in Heaven and the deluxe plaid dinner jackets of their dreams. Will they overcome asthma, ulcers, nerves and forgotten lyrics? Will they find the perfect chord?

With a warm and clever look by Stuart Ross, “Forever Plaid” is a delightful, mischievous and unashamedly heartwarming homage to the sweet and innocent sounds of the 1950s and 1960s. It features harmonically spectacular orchestrations of popular hits such as “Three Coins in the Fountain,” “16 Tons” and “Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing.”

“Forever Plaid” will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7, 8, 11, 12, 14, 15 and 16 at Howells Opera House, 160 Blaine Ave., Oakley. There will be a matinee performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 9.

Tickets are $10. Reservations are strongly recommended. To make reservations, call 208 677-2787 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

