TWIN FALLS — Valentine’s Day is quickly approaching. If you don’t already have plans to impress your special someone, you’re not out of luck yet. The Times-News has your back with this guide to Valentine’s Day in Twin Falls.
Restaurants
Valentine’s Week: Elevation 486, 195 River Vista Place
Have a busy week and can’t make it out for Valentine’s Day with your loved one? Elevation is spreading the holiday out so nobody misses out. From Monday through Feb. 17, between 5 and 10 p.m. couples can start off with a glass of champagne, choose an appetizer to share, select a soup or salad, both enjoy one of eight amazing entrees and complete your meal with sharing a dessert.
$70 per couple. Call 208-737-0486.
Surf and turf: Blu, 1986 Addison Ave. E.
Choose two steaks and two seafood options, two salads, two drinks and a dessert to share for this romantic evening. Meat options consist of ribeye, New York and sirloin steaks, or pork chops and lamb accompanied by a seafood dish, tiger prawns, scallops, tunas and lobster tails.
Prices are market value. Call 208-734-8570 to make a reservation.
Single Awareness Day: Scooter’s, 137 2nd Ave. E.
For all the single people out there, Scooter’s has you covered. There are drink and food specials for all singles that want to mingle. Specials go from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Valentine’s Buffet: Log Tavern, 401 4th Ave. W.
Log Tavern will be hosting a Valentine’s buffet later in the week for anyone who can’t celebrate on Valentine’s Day. Eric May will be playing some relaxing medleys while you chow down.
The buffet starts at noon, Feb. 17.
Chocolate
Triple Chocolate Brownie Sundae: Black Bear Diner, 1725 Harrison St. N.
Treat your significant other to the chocolate lover’s dream. Black Bear Diner offers a delicious gluten-free chocolate brownie topped with chocolate ice cream and chocolate syrup and whipped cream on top.
Salted Caramel: Frederickson’s Fine Candies, 309 Hansen St. E.
Show your partner just how iconic of a duo you are by giving them the most iconic duo of treats: caramel and chocolate. Frederickson’s Fine Candies is a staple of Twin Falls, and their candy is nothing short of iconic. Their salted caramel comes in both dark and light chocolate. A boxed order will be $18.50. Call 208-733-7624 to place an order.
Cookies: Sips N Sweet Treats, 1020 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Maybe you are more of a cookie person; cookies come in all shapes and sizes. Sips offers 16 unique specialty cookies and has a rotating list of other popular treats. They are offering a Valentine Cookie Box for $10 that includes four cookies of your choice wrapped in a Valentine-themed box. For more information. visit sipsnsweettreats.com.
Flowers
Valentine’s Day Package: Absolutely Flowers, 285 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Absolutely Flowers is your one-stop shop for Valentine’s Day, said designer Ally Tyrrell.
There are three Valentine’s Day packages that range from $82 to $239. Each offers roses, balloons, a stuffed bear and chocolates. Package three offers a whopping 24 red and pink roses with 3 big balloons.
For more information visit twinfallsflorist.com.
Bouquets on the cheap: Fred Meyer, 705 Blue Lakes Blvd. N.
Maybe you think roses are overrated. Fred Meyers’ offers a wide selection of flowers so you can assemble your own bouquet. A bouquet will cost between $5 and $30.
For more information, call 208-736-5340.
Events
Free couples workout: Project Body Bootcamp, 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. Suite B
Shake up this Valentine’s Day by sweating with your sweetie. Project Body Bootcamp is offering a 40-minute training session so couples don’t feel so guilty about devouring all of that chocolate.
The training session is free but space is limited. There are times available at 5 p.m. or 5:45 p.m. on Feb. 14. Reserve a spot at projectbodybootcamp.as.me.
Romance Under the Stars: Herrett Center, 315 Falls Ave.
It might be a little cold outside for a romantic evening under the stars — the only option left is to bring the stars inside. For $100 per couple, you will get a catered dinner, a gift and an exclusive planetarium show at the Herrett Center.
To reserve a table call 208-732-6657.
