BURLEY — When Steve Floyd, former Burley High School Band instructor, looks over the music of “America: The Dream Goes On,” he relates the unforgettable experience of directing the band and choir when they performed the piece in 1987 in Philadelphia. The selection will be one of the numbers Floyd will direct for the Patriotic Choir program sponsored by the Burley Lions Club June 30.
Choir practice will begin at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at the Burley Junior High School choir room, 700 W. 16th St. Practices will be every Sunday until the performance. The organizers realize there are many activities and holidays occurring but recommend singers come as often as possible. Anyone 14 years and older is invited to join.
For more information, call Colleen Wood at 208-678-3652 or 208-431-3682.
