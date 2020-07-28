First UFOs, now Bigfoot. Idaho is among the top states for more paranormal sightings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BOISE — Last month, Idaho was named the top spot in the United States for sightings of unidentified flying objects. But it turns out UFOs aren’t the only paranormal entity being spotted in the Gem State.

According to an analysis by satelliteinternet.com, Idaho is one of the top places for Bigfoot sightings in the country. The company last month researched UFO sightings to try to determine if satellite internet equipment was being mistaken for UFOs. (It frequently is.) Last week, satelliteinternet.com released a similar rating — this time for Sasquatch sightings.

“We dug into reports from The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization and compared it against state population data to see where people have the best chance of befriending a bigfoot,” the company’s analysis said.

The Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization has 93 reports of Bigfoot encounters in Idaho, meaning for every 100,000 people in Idaho, about five of them have seen or heard a ‘Squatch. That per capita rate earned Idaho fourth place in the ranking of most Bigfoot sightings.