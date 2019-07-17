BURLEY — The First Responders’ Teddy Bear Run will be at 1 p.m. July 28 at the Burley Boat Docks, 178 Van Engelen Drive. Kick-stands Up will be at 2 p.m.
The cost will be one new stuffed animal per rider, with the total being split among local first responders.
Also on board will be $5 poker hands, with 100 percent payouts for high and low hands. Proceeds will go to a local biker down in 2019 — Grant Koyle.
The event will end at the Snug with a $5 dinner.
For more information, call Tim at 208-431-8375 or Matt at 208-219-0736.
